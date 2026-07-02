Monsoon fury hits states, two girls electrocuted in Mumbai; Delhi, Himachal reel

Several parts of the national capital received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing relief from the humid conditions and lowering the temperature across the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day. It also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Heavy and persistent rains lashed Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with the eastern and western suburbs recording rainfall between 90 mm and 99 mm, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic and suburban train services.
A man died after being swept into an open manhole in Mumbai amid heavy rains, an official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the Chandivali area, where waterlogging apparently concealed the uncovered manhole.
Two teenage girls suffered an electric shock while wading through rainwater accumulated on the road near a bridge in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and were hospitalised, officials said.
Three flights were diverted due to rains. All of them have returned to Mumbai, an official said.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, accompanied by gusty winds.
Several parts of Mumbai had received over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.
Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, but public transport services continued to operate, though with delays.
The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Himachal on Tuesday, covered the entire state by Wednesday, the weather office in Shimla said, as it issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 2-6, except for July 4.
A woman hailing from Solan district was killed when a falling boulder hit her as she stepped out of her car on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway near Aut.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 2 to July 5, except for July 3.
Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast. He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.
The meteorological centre has also issued an "orange alert" for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
A "yellow alert" for heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.
Amid moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Uttarakhand, the weather office on Thursday issued an alert for several districts including Dehradun.
Due to unceasing downpour, and falling debris and stones from hillsides, traffic movement has been affected on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district and the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district.
In Karnataka's Mangaluru, three members of a family, including two girls, were killed and three others were rescued after a rain-triggered landslide destroyed a house early morning.
The incident occurred in the Nagori area following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered a landslide, burying the house under a mound of earth. Preliminary findings indicated that a large mass of soil from the hill above the house gave way due to incessant rain, leading to the collapse of the structure.
In Ulhasnagar township in Thane district, floodwaters seeped into residential quarters, leaving a 70-year-old woman stranded inside her home in the Jijamata locality for hours before being rescued by fire brigade personnel.
Videos of the elderly woman being safely carried through knee-deep water by rescuers have gone viral on social media.
Amid massive rainwater accumulation under the Nerul LP Bridge in Navi Mumbai, two girls suffered electric shock at the spot, said Sachin Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell.
"Rainwater accumulated under Nerul LP Bridge. Two girls suffered shock at the spot and have been shifted to the hospital. MSEB, municipal electricity officials and the fire brigade are present at the spot," he added.
Several localities in Thane district, including Ambernath, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi, were completely flooded, leaving citizens stranded in various pockets as stormwater drains failed to cope with the deluge.
In Thane city, Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar toured vulnerable, low-lying flooding zones to assess the ground reality.
In Jammu and Kashmir, pilgrimages to the Machail Mata and Mindhal Mata shrines in Kishtwar district remained suspended on Wednesday due to incessant rainfall, slippery roads and the risk of shooting stones.
The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 3, bringing heavy rainfall to south Bengal.
A favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts of south Bengal, the IMD said. It said heavy rainfall is likely over several south Bengal districts from July 4 to 7.
In flood-ravaged Arunachal Pradesh, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju assured the state of the Centre's full support in undertaking relief, rehabilitation and long-term flood mitigation measures.
Four people have been killed, 21 injured, and two remain missing as heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh over the last seven days, causing widespread damage to houses, roads, bridges and public infrastructure.
Rain also brought much needed relief from the scorching heat across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
In Punjab, showers were reported in Mohali, Kharar, Pathankot, Patiala and Hoshiarpur, while Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Hisar, Rohtak and Karnal in Haryana and the Union territory of Chandigarh too witnessed downpour on Wednesday.
In Uttarakhand, where the southwest monsoon has covered most parts of the state, the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Dehradun and Bageshwar districts.
The monsoon reached most parts of the state on Tuesday, bringing widespread relief from the prolonged sultry weather.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi within the next two days, bringing an end to the season's final spell of summer.