Monsoon fury hits states, two girls electrocuted in Mumbai; Delhi, Himachal reel

1 21 Motorists make their way through a rain-soaked road amid showers on Okhla-Sarita Vihar Road, in New Delhi, Monday, June 29, 2026. PTI picture

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Several parts of the national capital received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing relief from the humid conditions and lowering the temperature across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day. It also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

2 21 Pedestrains make their way amid rainfall accompanied with gusty winds, near India Gate in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. PTI picture

Heavy and persistent rains lashed Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with the eastern and western suburbs recording rainfall between 90 mm and 99 mm, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic and suburban train services.

A man died after being swept into an open manhole in Mumbai amid heavy rains, an official said on Thursday.

3 21 Commuters carrying umbrellas make their way through a waterlogged street amid rainfall at Parel, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 2, 2026. PTI picture

The incident occurred in the Chandivali area, where waterlogging apparently concealed the uncovered manhole.

Two teenage girls suffered an electric shock while wading through rainwater accumulated on the road near a bridge in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and were hospitalised, officials said.

4 21 People stand near an area cordoned off after two girls suffered electric shock during rain at a waterlogged area under the Nerul LP Bridge, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. PTI picture

5 21 Vehicles remain partially submerged in a waterlogged road following heavy monsoon rain at Shilphata, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, causing waterlogging and disrupting normal life in several areas. PTI picture

Three flights were diverted due to rains. All of them have returned to Mumbai, an official said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, accompanied by gusty winds.

6 21 People make their way through a severely waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, July 2, 2026. PTI picture

Several parts of Mumbai had received over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, but public transport services continued to operate, though with delays.

7 21 Fire brigade personnel remove branches of a fallen tree after rainfall, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. PTI picture

8 21 Children wade through a waterlogged area as vehicles pass by during rain, at Andheri area, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. PTI picture

The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Himachal on Tuesday, covered the entire state by Wednesday, the weather office in Shimla said, as it issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 2-6, except for July 4.

9 21 A truck remains stranded after heavy rainfall triggered a mudslide along the Shimla-Manali National Highway, disrupting traffic near Shimla, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. PTI picture

A woman hailing from Solan district was killed when a falling boulder hit her as she stepped out of her car on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway near Aut.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 2 to July 5, except for July 3.

10 21 Monsoon clouds gather over the Ridge, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. PTI picture

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast. He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.

11 21 Personnel of the NDRF, Uttarakhand SDRF and Fire Services rescue participants during a flood rescue mock drill organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) ahead of the monsoon, in Dehradun, Thursday, July 2, 2026. PTI picture

The meteorological centre has also issued an "orange alert" for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A "yellow alert" for heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.

12 21 SDRF personnel and officials clear debris after a landslide blocked the Kedarnath pilgrimage route between Sonprayag and Munkatiya following heavy rain, in Rudraprayag district, Thursday, July 2, 2026. PTI picture

Amid moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Uttarakhand, the weather office on Thursday issued an alert for several districts including Dehradun.

Due to unceasing downpour, and falling debris and stones from hillsides, traffic movement has been affected on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district and the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district.

13 21 Debris and boulders lie scattered on the Badrinath National Highway after a rain-triggered road collapse near Gulabkoti, disrupting traffic and affecting Char Dham Yatra pilgrims, in Chamoli district, Thursday, July 2, 2026. PTI picture

In Karnataka's Mangaluru, three members of a family, including two girls, were killed and three others were rescued after a rain-triggered landslide destroyed a house early morning.

The incident occurred in the Nagori area following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered a landslide, burying the house under a mound of earth. Preliminary findings indicated that a large mass of soil from the hill above the house gave way due to incessant rain, leading to the collapse of the structure.

14 21 An area is seen affected by heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides, in Keyi Panyor district. PTI picture

In Ulhasnagar township in Thane district, floodwaters seeped into residential quarters, leaving a 70-year-old woman stranded inside her home in the Jijamata locality for hours before being rescued by fire brigade personnel.

Videos of the elderly woman being safely carried through knee-deep water by rescuers have gone viral on social media.

15 21 A tree uprooted by heavy monsoon rain lies atop a parked vehicle at Kalwa, in Thane, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. No injuries were reported in the incident. PTI picture

Amid massive rainwater accumulation under the Nerul LP Bridge in Navi Mumbai, two girls suffered electric shock at the spot, said Sachin Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell.

"Rainwater accumulated under Nerul LP Bridge. Two girls suffered shock at the spot and have been shifted to the hospital. MSEB, municipal electricity officials and the fire brigade are present at the spot," he added.

16 21 People push a scooter through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall at Mumbra-Shilphata, in Thane, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. PTI picture

Several localities in Thane district, including Ambernath, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi, were completely flooded, leaving citizens stranded in various pockets as stormwater drains failed to cope with the deluge.

In Thane city, Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar toured vulnerable, low-lying flooding zones to assess the ground reality.

17 21

In Jammu and Kashmir, pilgrimages to the Machail Mata and Mindhal Mata shrines in Kishtwar district remained suspended on Wednesday due to incessant rainfall, slippery roads and the risk of shooting stones.

The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 3, bringing heavy rainfall to south Bengal.

18 21 Commuters make their way amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, Thursday, July 2, 2026. PTI picture

A favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts of south Bengal, the IMD said. It said heavy rainfall is likely over several south Bengal districts from July 4 to 7.

19 21 A man covers himself amid rainfall, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. PTI picture

In flood-ravaged Arunachal Pradesh, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju assured the state of the Centre's full support in undertaking relief, rehabilitation and long-term flood mitigation measures.

Four people have been killed, 21 injured, and two remain missing as heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh over the last seven days, causing widespread damage to houses, roads, bridges and public infrastructure.

20 21 Floodwaters leave agricultural land and surrounding areas inundated, in Dhemaji district, Assam, Monday, June 29, 2026. Incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has triggered widespread flooding across the region. PTI picture

Rain also brought much needed relief from the scorching heat across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

In Punjab, showers were reported in Mohali, Kharar, Pathankot, Patiala and Hoshiarpur, while Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Hisar, Rohtak and Karnal in Haryana and the Union territory of Chandigarh too witnessed downpour on Wednesday.

21 21 A commuter rides through a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall, in Patiala, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. PTI picture

In Uttarakhand, where the southwest monsoon has covered most parts of the state, the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Dehradun and Bageshwar districts.

The monsoon reached most parts of the state on Tuesday, bringing widespread relief from the prolonged sultry weather.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi within the next two days, bringing an end to the season's final spell of summer.