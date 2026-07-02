‘Don’t defend yourself’: Kangana Ranaut calls out Ram Kapoor for rude behaviour in ‘Lock Upp 2’

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who joined Farah Khan and Riteish Deskhmuk in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, called out television actor Ram Kapoor over his attitude on the show.

Ram Kapoor landed in the crosshairs of netizens on Wednesday after a video of him purportedly kissing co-contestant Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav in one of the episodes of the show went viral on social media.

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Kangana advised the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor to quit justifying his actions if he wished to better himself.

“Ramji, you shouldn’t have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity.” “Don’t defend yourself if you want to improve,” Kangana said.

In his defence, Ram said, “When the time comes, I will own my truth as well as, or better than, anybody here.”

During an earlier conversation in the episode, Ram also argued that infidelity does not necessarily end a relationship, saying nothing is a deal-breaker in love.

During an exchange with Akanksha Chamola, he remarked, “If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day.”

Ram had also received a reality check from Farah, who, during the “chargesheet” segment, noted that despite often playing the lead in his projects, he had taken a backseat in Lock Upp Season 2.

When she advised him to reflect on his behaviour, Ram dismissed the feedback and maintained that he would not change himself.

“Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change. I am the way I am,” said Ram.

Farah then quipped, “Those people who don’t change become dinosaurs,” to which Ram replied, “I will become a dinosaur.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza also features actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, along with reality television personalities Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and others.

The show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8pm.