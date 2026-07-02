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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ star Arden Cho marries Christopher Lee in Italy

The couple exchanged vows at Villa Cora in Florence on June 27

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.07.26, 04:28 PM
KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho

Christopher Lee and Arden Cho Instagram/ @arden_cho

Kpop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho has tied the knot with Christopher Lee, an orthopedic surgeon, she announced on Thursday.

The couple exchanged vows at Villa Cora in Florence, Italy, on June 27, in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by family and friends.

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The celebrations featured a hanbok welcome party, two wedding ceremonies and a reception.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration on Instagram, Cho wrote, “It was art within art. I never imagined seeing hanboks celebrated like this in Italy, and my heart is so full that everyone embraced this part of our culture with such joy.”

Reacting to the post, Ashley Park wrote in the comments section, “Love seeing you so happy, congratulations my love.”

Speaking to Vogue about their choice of wedding destination, Cho said, “We fell in love with Florence and wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together.”

“Italy is special to us, not only because of the food and culture, but because this is where I decided he was my person. It became less about the event itself and more about bringing all of our favorite people together in one magical place,” Cho further explained.

“I never imagined a wedding could truly feel like a fairy tale, but somehow it did. It was everything I had hoped for and more,” Cho added.

Cho and Lee got engaged during a trip to Maui in March 2025. The couple chose to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

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