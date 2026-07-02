SS Rajamouli honoured with commemorative plaque at France's Institut Lumiere

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been honoured with a commemorative plaque at the prestigious Institut Lumiere in Lyon, France, he said on Thursday.

The RRR director took to X to share that he had visited the museum for a series of sold-out screenings, autograph sessions and audience interactions centred around some of his most celebrated films, including Eega.

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Sharing the news on social media, Rajamouli described the honour as an emotional and unforgettable moment. This makes the director one of the few contemporary filmmakers to be recognised at the birthplace of cinema.

“Visited the Lumière Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR were screened to a full house in Lyon, France. Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born,” he wrote on X.

“I was already emotional because of everything that was happening around me. Then I saw a wall full of plaques bearing the names of legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola. Suddenly, I noticed one plaque covered with a red cloth. My mind went blank. I don't even know what to say about the honour of having my name permanently placed on the Mur des Cinéastes alongside these greats. Only gratitude,” the Baahubali filmmaker added.

Earlier this week, Rajamouli also gave French audiences an exclusive glimpse of his upcoming projects, including footage from his next live-action film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, and the animated feature Baahubali: The Eternal War.

The filmmaker's visit comes shortly after his appearance at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where Baahubali: The Eternal War was showcased in the prestigious Work in Progress section.

Earlier this year, Rajamouli was also honoured with a permanent seat bearing his name at the Cinematheque Francaise in recognition of his contribution to world cinema.