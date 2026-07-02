Capgemini shuts Bengaluru daycare after toddlers allegedly locked in bathrooms, put in washing machine

IT services major Capgemini has temporarily shut its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru after disturbing videos allegedly showing toddlers being physically abused surfaced, prompting an FIR against five caregivers and an ongoing police investigation into the alleged incidents.

"Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility," the company said in a statement.

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The alleged abuse took place at a childcare facility inside Capgemini's Brookefield campus, where employees leave their young children during work hours. It remains unclear whether the daycare is operated directly by Capgemini or by an external service provider functioning from within the company's premises.

An FIR was registered on June 29 at the HAL police station based on a complaint filed by District Child Protection Unit officer Tilakesh Kumar after WhatsApp videos allegedly showing abuse at the daycare were shared with authorities. Five caregivers — Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu — have been named in the case under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

According to the complaint, toddlers aged between two and three years were allegedly forced to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, locked inside bathrooms, made to sit on a western-style toilet and threatened into silence when they cried.

Police said the videos purportedly show children crying while being subjected to physical abuse by the caregivers. The accused women are being questioned, while investigators are verifying the authenticity of the videos, establishing when the incidents occurred and determining whether more children were subjected to similar abuse. No arrests have been made so far.

District Child Protection Unit Probation Officer Tilakesh Kumar alleged the abuse had been continuing for a prolonged period and claimed an earlier whistleblower lost their job after raising concerns.

"This has been happening for a long time..." he said. "Earlier, someone informed the supervisor but (then) said no action was taken." The previous whistleblower, Kumar said, was fired after reporting the abuse.

He added that authorities had suspected child abuse earlier but lacked evidence until the videos emerged.

Describing the contents of the videos, Kumar said: "The people who are supposed to take care of the children... they abuse them because the children cry or make some sound. To stop them crying, they take the child and put him/her inside washing machines and lock them in the bathroom...this is the complaint we got."

"After this we contacted the complainant... and they shared the videos with us."

"So immediately we went to the police station and filed the complaint," he added.

The videos have also been submitted to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which is expected to seek a report from the authorities and independently examine the allegations.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh described the matter as extremely serious and assured strict action against those responsible.

"As per the complaint, five names have been mentioned of the women staff who are working in a daycare facility in an IT sector company. We are currently going through the complaint and the videos that have been submitted as part of it. We are verifying the facts. Whatever has happened is a very serious issue, and we will take strict action. We were not aware of this incident earlier, but as soon as we came to know about it, a case was immediately registered," Singh said.

"A Deputy Commissioner-rank officer, a lady officer, has been deputed for this case, and both she and the Joint Commissioner (East) are looking into the matter... The main concern is that the perpetrators should not escape accountability. If anyone is found to be involved or supporting such acts, strict action will be taken," he added.

Police are continuing to record statements from complainants, daycare staff and other witnesses while examining the footage and reconstructing the sequence of events as part of the investigation.