The Duffer Brothers cast their high school drama teacher in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The Duffer Brothers have cast their high school drama teacher, Hope Hynes Love, as Hawkins Elementary School teacher Miss Harris in Season 5 of Stranger Things, they revealed on Friday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the creators said, “High school was rough for me and my brother. But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams.”

“Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please… let’s prioritize the arts in schools,” they added.

In Season 5, Volume I of the hit sci-fi drama, Miss Harris is a schoolteacher who had previously directed the Hawkins teens fighting Vecna (Jamie Campbell-Bower).

(spoiler alert) Miss Harris’ entire classroom is currently being targeted by Vecna in the guise of a friendly imaginary friend who seemingly wants to protect them from monsters. However, Vecna is on a mission to kidnap them all and his first victim is Holly Wheeler, Mike and Nancy’s sister.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 are currently streaming on Netflix. Volume II will premiere on Christmas, while the series finale will be released on New Year's Eve.