‘The Diplomat’, ‘My Melbourne’, ‘Novocaine’ and other films releasing in theatres this Friday

If you are planning to spend Holi at the theatres, watching the latest big-screen releases, here’s everything you need to know.

My Melbourne (English)

Directed by: Onir, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Kabir Khan

Cast: Arka Das, Arushi Sharma, Kat Stewart, Ryanna Skye Lawson, Setara Amiri

My Melbourne is an anthology film comprising four stories — Emma, Nandini, Jules, and Setara — exploring themes of identity and belonging, inspired by real-life events in Melbourne, Australia. The film delves into issues of diversity, sexuality, gender, disability, and race, with stories helmed by renowned Indian filmmakers Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan. My Melbourne had its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The Diplomat (Hindi)

Directed by: Shivam Nair

Cast: John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy

John Abraham steps away from his action-hero persona in The Diplomat, a political thriller based on true events. Directed by Shivam Nair, the story follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who works at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. Tensions escalate when a woman named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge at the embassy. She claims she was abducted and forced into marriage in Pakistan. Now Singh is tasked with ensuring Uzma’s return to India amidst threats from extremist forces.

Novocaine (English)

Directed by: Dan Berk and Robert Olsen

Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh

The Boys actor Jack Quaid headlines Novocaine, a high-stakes thriller where the hero feels no pain — literally. Playing Nate, a bank manager with a rare medical condition (CIPA) that makes him immune to pain, Quaid finds himself in a deadly chase when the woman of his dreams (played by Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped. Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, this action-packed film also stars Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel and Matt Walsh.

In the Lost Lands (English)

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James

Based on a short story by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, In the Lost Lands is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson of Resident Evil fame. The story revolves around Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich), a sorceress on a dangerous quest and Boyce (Dave Bautista), a rugged warrior, who journeys into the ‘Lost Lands’ in order to secure an artefact for a queen. The ensemble cast also features Arly Jover, Amara Okereke and Fraser James.

The Day the Earth Blew Up (English)

Directed by: Pete Browngardt

Cast: Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Fred Tatasciore

Bugs Bunny’s pals are back in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the first-ever feature-length animated Looney Tunes film. Porky Pig and Daffy Duck (both voiced by Eric Bauza) uncover an alien invasion tied to a mind-control plot at a bubblegum factory. With the help of Petunia Pig (Candi Milo), they must work together to prevent the aliens from taking over the world. Directed by Pete Browngardt, the film mixes classic Looney Tunes humour with modern animation.

Aamir Khan Film Festival

PVR INOX is organising Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a film festival, from March 14 to 27 in honour of Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday. Fans can watch classics like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and 17 other films that will be screened across theatres in India.

RE-RELEASES

Two modern sci-fi classics are back in theatres, offering audiences the ultimate big-screen experience.

Dune: Part Two (English)

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem

Fresh off its Oscar wins for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two returns for another theatrical run. If you missed it the first time, now’s your chance to witness the breathtaking landscapes of Arrakis and Timothée Chalamet’s journey as Paul Atreides.

Interstellar (English)

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan’s space epic is back in cinemas once again due to public demand. The story follows a team of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet as Earth faces ecological collapse. The film also explores a father-daughter bond that transcends time and space.