‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy

Actress Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman are set to welcome their third child, she announced on Friday.

In a video shared on Instagram, Hathaway appears briefly in front of the camera, giving a glimpse of her baby bump before moving out of frame.

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The song Baby I’m Yours by Barbara Lewis serves as the background score for the video.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” the 43-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra extended her best wishes with a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot in 2012. The couple share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. They welcomed their elder son, Jonathan in 2016 and their Jack in 2019.

During a conversation with Elle, Hathaway opened up about raising her family with Shulman, noting that they are currently in a “fun zone” where everyone loves being together.

“Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change.”

“So for the moment, we’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns,” Hathaway added.

On the work front, Hathaway is currently basking in the success of her latest film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, also starring Meryl Streep.

She is also awaiting the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: A Journey Begins.

An adaptation of Homer’s eponymous Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon in the titular role, Hathaway as Odysseus’ faithful wife Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Penelope’s suitor Antinous, and Tom Holland as Odysseus’ son Telemachus.

The Odyssey: A Journey Begins will release in cinemas across India in all formats on July 17.