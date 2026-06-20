Adani plans Bengal maritime push, eyes river-taxi e-commerce network in Calcutta

The Adani group is eyeing multiple opportunities in Bengal’s maritime sector, including a river-based e-commerce distribution system using river taxi in Calcutta. The group, which is the largest private sector port and logistic player in India, is looking at an integrated play across the eastern seaboard of the country, aligning its vast operations in Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh with Haldia and Calcutta ports in Bengal.

At present, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) operates a coal berth at Haldia and a container terminal in Calcutta. It believes that there is opportunity to expand river logistic in Calcutta, which is a major consumption centre for e-commerce.

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Adani’s interest aligns with the plan of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata which is planning to develop logistic park within Kolkata Dock System, comprising Kidderpore Dock and Netaji Subhas Dock, in public private partnership.

“Calcutta is ideal for e-commerce distribution. A hub and spoke model can be developed using Hooghly as a mode of transport using river taxi, connecting e-commerce fulfilment centres (warehouses) with the end customer in a cost-effective way,” a source aware of the development said.

Currently, the port is in the process of tendering out a project to develop KPD-II as a multi-modal terminal, capable of handling 2.47 million tonne of cargo, envisaging an investment of ₹215 crore.

The Adani group’s interest is unlikely to be limited to Calcutta or even Haldia, where it may scout for more mechanisation opportunities. It is likely to bid for new sea port being planned at Dadanpatrabar.

SMPK capacity

Apart from creating new capacity to handle more cargo, SMPK is also looking to fix warehousing and evacuation of cargo from port area, especially in Calcutta.

Port chairman Rathendra Raman told a logistic colloquium organised by CII in the city on Friday that SMPK has mandated NHAI to prepare a detailed project report for an under river tunnel connecting the port in Calcutta with Howrah on the western bank of the river. “Once the DPR is done, we will approach the relevant authorities including the state,” Raman said.