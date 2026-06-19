Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he could not sleep after a day at work

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan spent a sleepless night worrying about work, he said in a recent blog post.

Taking to Tumblr on Friday, Bachchan wrote in Hindi, “Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not. Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF.”

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The 83-year-old actor is active on social media and often shares his thoughts on his personal blog with fans and followers.

Last week, the actor shared a post about his busy schedule as he shot several films.

"Work is work ...work is work ...work is work ... 12 short films shot today... 2 still shoots done,” he wrote on Tumblr.

Bachchan will next feature in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise the role of Ashwatthama. He will also feature in Ramayana: Part 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, Bachchan is set to star in Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.