Bello George Lucas: ‘Star Wars’ creator is coming out of retirement for acting role in ‘Minions & Monsters’

George Lucas is set to return to the big screen as an actor for the first time in more than two decades, joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated film Minions & Monsters.

The announcement was made by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub on Friday.

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Lucas’ appearance marks his first acting role in a theatrical film since his uncredited cameo as Baron Papanoida in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

“I had this privilege of meeting George about two years ago, and what led to my meeting him is how much he loves Illumination movies, and specifically Despicable Me, and even more specifically, the Minions,” Meledandri said. “It was such a thrill to learn that, and then to share it with the team, because obviously he’s among a very small group of people who the entire studio shares a level of respect for that is just off the charts.”

Minions & Monsters is the seventh film in the broader Despicable Me franchise and the third feature in the Minions spin-off series. The story takes the yellow, gibberish-speaking characters further back in time than the 1960s-set original Minions film, transporting them to old Hollywood, where they discover a passion for filmmaking.

Their efforts to create a movie, however, unleash a series of dangerous monsters.

According to Meledandri, Lucas was approached after filmmakers identified a character that seemed ideally suited for the Star Wars creator.

“An idea for a character came up out of the story, and so I said to Pierre (Coffin), who co-wrote the movie with Brian Lynch, and Bill Ryan, who produces with me on the film, and I just said, ‘Well, what if we could get George?’” Meledandri said. “They’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I had no idea, but I got such a fast yes.”

Lucas recorded his dialogue for the film in Paris, Meledandri revealed. The executive added that Lucas has already expressed interest in returning for a potential fourth Minions film and has shared ideas about what role he could play in a future instalment.

Lucas’ character will appear alongside a fictionalised version of filmmaker Orson Welles.