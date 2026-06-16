‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ pushes franchise past $1 billion mark at global box office

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has grossed USD 676 million worldwide. Combined with the original 2004 film’s USD 326 million worldwide earnings, the two-film series has now generated more than USD 1 billion globally.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 released in theatres on May 1 with USD 77 million in North America and USD 233 million globally during its debut weekend, nearly three times the opening of the original film.

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The sequel has continued to draw audiences, earning USD 217 million domestically and USD 458 million internationally.

The film currently ranks as the fourth-biggest domestic release, the third-largest international release and the fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide this year.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, The Devil Wears Prada chronicled the experiences of a young assistant working under a powerful fashion magazine editor inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The sequel reunites original director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, picking up two decades after the events of the first film. Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, now serving as features editor at Runway magazine under editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Priestly grappling with the decline of print journalism. The film sees Priestly come into conflict with Emily Blunt’s character, a former assistant who has become a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate that controls advertising revenue vital to Runway’s future.

Andy is brought in to help Priestly and the magazine navigate a crisis that has led to declining stock values and negative publicity.

Returning cast members include Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall, who play the love interests of Streep’s and Hathaway’s characters, respectively. Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet also join the sequel, while Lady Gaga makes a cameo appearance.

Frankel and McKenna return alongside producer Wendy Finerman. Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna serve as executive producers.