Peter Serafinowicz cast as Peeves the Poltergeist in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

Peter Serafinowicz has been cast as Peeves the Poltergeist in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series, as per US media reports.

Peeves, a mischievous ghost known for causing trouble throughout Hogwarts, is a fan-favourite character from J.K. Rowling’s books who did not appear in the original Harry Potter film franchise.

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Serafinowicz recently appeared in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. The actor is also known for his roles as Edgar Covington in Parks and Recreation and Denarian Saal in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Serafinowicz has also lent his voice to Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Big Daddy in both Sing and Sing 2.

The casting marks the first on-screen portrayal of Peeves. In the original film series, British comedian Rik Mayall had been cast in the role, but the character was ultimately removed from the films.

HBO’s adaptation is planned as a seven-season project with each season covering one book from Rowling’s series. Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, the series is scheduled to debut in December on HBO and HBO Max. Season 2 is currently in production.

Mark Mylod serves as executive producer and will direct multiple episodes. The series is produced for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, along with David Heyman of Heyday Films, also serve as executive producers.