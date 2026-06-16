Anya Taylor-Joy joins cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. In the Andy Serkis-directed feature, Taylor-Joy will play Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm and a trusted agent of King Thranduil (Lee Pace).

Serkis will direct the film and reprise his role as Gollum.

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The film will reunite several actors from the Lord of the Rings franchise, including Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo and Pace as Thranduil.

Taylor-Joy joins a cast that also includes Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

“Welcome to the hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027,” the official Instagram handle of the franchise wrote.

The screenplay for The Hunt for Gollum has been written by Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

Warner Bros. Pictures is scheduled to release The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum worldwide on December 17, 2027.

The announcement comes as The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring marks its 25th anniversary in 2026. According to the studio, the six theatrical films in New Line Cinema's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises have collectively earned nearly $6 billion at the global box office.