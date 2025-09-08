‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India, stays ahead of ‘Baaghi 4’

The Conjuring: Last Rites has crossed the Rs 50-crore milestone at the Indian box office, beating A Harsha’s Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files at the end of its first weekend in theatres, as per trade figures.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Last Rites earned Rs 17.5 crore nett in India on Day 1, becoming the biggest opener in the franchise, dethroning The Conjuring 2 (2016), which raked in Rs 7 crore nett on its opening day.

It went on to add another Rs 17.5 crore nett to its collection on Day 2, followed by Rs 15.50 crore nett on the third day. The total domestic collection of the horror film stands at Rs 50.50 crore nett so far.

The English version of Last Rites registered an occupancy rate of 48.90 per cent while the Hindi version reported 40.41 per cent occupancy.

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. Last Rites shows them taking on their darkest and last case yet.

In comparison, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, collected Rs 37.14 crore nett in the first weekend, as per the makers. The film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 13.20 crore nett. It added another Rs 23.94 crore nett on Saturday and Sunday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016.

Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallvi Joshi, is miles behind the other two films, with a collection of only Rs 6.65 crore nett in the first three days.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari had a laacklustre stint in theatres in the second weekend. The Tushar Jalota-directed romcom has earned Rs 46 crore nett in India so far.