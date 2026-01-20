Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ garners 1 million BookMyShow interests ahead of Madras HC hearing

Actor Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has generated over one million interests on BookMyShow ahead of its Madras High Court hearing on January 21, according to the online ticket booking platform.

A look at the page for Jana Nayagan on BookMyShow shows that more than a million people have clicked on the ‘I’m interested’ button, which would notify them once advance bookings open. Previously, Vijay’s 2023 film Leo had also crossed 1.1 million interests on the platform. This comes amid uncertainty about Jana Nayagan’s release, as the case involving the filmmakers and the CBFC is still pending in court.

Earlier this month, the Madras High Court stayed a single-bench directive to CBFC to grant UA certificate to Jana Nayagan in a development that prevented the film’s release before January 21.

For context, the film’s release was first postponed after a hearing on January 6.

Thereafter, a single judge bench of the high court had permitted the film to be certified and directed the censor board to grant it a U/A 16+ rating forthwith. That order was subsequently set aside by a division bench of the high court after the CBFC filed an appeal, alleging that it was not given adequate time to respond.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan remarked that the producers could have waited for the certificate. “You're creating an urgency and putting pressure on court. False state of urgency is being created,” the bench said, adding that the next hearing was scheduled on January 21.

The makers of the Tamil film subsequently approached the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on a Madras High Court order that stalled the film’s certification.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to directly intervene and advised the producers to pursue their remedy before the appropriate division bench of the Madras High Court.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Venkat K Narayana has produced the project.