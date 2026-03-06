White House posts Hollywood-style montage of US–Israeli strikes on Iran

The White House on Friday posted a 42-second video on its X account titled “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY”, accompanied by a US flag and fire emoji.

The clip went viral, receiving more than 16 million views within hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video combines drone footage of the strikes with scenes from movies, television, anime, and video games.

The clip opens with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark from Iron Man 2 saying, “Wake up, Daddy’s home!”, followed by JARVIS replying, “Welcome home, sir.”

The montage includes characters such as Russell Crowe in Gladiator, Mel Gibson in Braveheart, Tom Cruise in Top Gun and Tropic Thunder, Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, Keanu Reeves in John Wick, Christopher Reeve’s Superman, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, and characters from Transformers, Deadpool, Halo, Mortal Kombat, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dragon Ball.

The video features lines from these characters alongside aerial strike footage.

Also Read Opposition attacks Modi government's silence after US sinks Iranian frigate near India

Maximus in Gladiator says, “Strength and honour.” William Wallace in Braveheart asks, “What will you do without freedom?” Tom Cruise in Top Gun calls out, “Maverick’s inbound!”

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul declares, “You can’t conceive of what I’m capable of!” Master Chief from Halo states, “Finishing this fight.” Keanu Reeves in John Wick says, “Yeah! I’m thinkin’ I’m back!” Christopher Reeve’s Superman says, “I’m here to fight for truth and justice in the American way.” Bryan Cranston as Walter White says, “I am the danger!”

The montage shows US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth saying, “F.A.” It then moves to gaming and anime references, including Optimus Prime saying, “Time to find out.”, Deadpool saying, “Maximum effort!”, Yu-Gi-Oh! saying, “Here it comes!”, a Dragon Ball voiceover saying, “Now end this!”, and a Mortal Kombat announcer calling out, “Flawless victory!”

The video has drawn mixed reactions online. One user wrote, “Is the White House turning America into a Meme?”

Another said, “I would be so behind these cooled edits if we were fighting for our own but instead we are fighting someone else’s battle and it makes us look weak. America should fight for and only for America. We should never get dragged into a war for someone else. Plus, didn’t Trump say no wars?”

The video comes days after the 28 February US-Israeli air campaign against Iran, which Washington said targeted Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

The strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered retaliatory attacks across the Middle East.

In a September 2025 speech to military leaders, Hegseth used the acronym "FAFO (Find Out, F*** around" as a direct warning to enemies of the United States, promising that the 'War Department' would crush challengers.