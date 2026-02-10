Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ makers seek to withdraw petition against Censor Board amid delay in release

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan makers KVN Productions have requested the Madras High Court that it intends to withdraw its writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as per reports.

A letter was submitted by Vijayan Subramanian, counsel for KVN Productions, on Tuesday, requesting the Madras High Court Registry to permit the petitioner to withdraw the case.

The matter has been listed for withdrawal on February 10, 2026 before Justice PT Asha, sources told news agency PTI

The development comes amid uncertainty over release date of Jana Nayagan — a social drama touted as Vijay’s last film before his plunge into active politics — since mid-January.

Once the court grants permission, the film can be submitted to the CBFC’s Revising Committee.

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a mid-January Pongal release. However, the film’s release was delayed after a single judge directed the Censor Board to provide a U/A certificate to the movie at the earliest.

On January 27, the Madras High Court set aside the order, observing that certain references to the Army and religious sentiments required consideration.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan has generated over one million interests on BookMyShow.