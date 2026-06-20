MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

After ‘Haunted’, Vikram Bhatt to return to ‘1920’ franchise with ‘Cold Winter’

Producer Anand Pandit unveiled the first-look poster of the upcoming horror film on Instagram

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.06.26, 12:39 PM
Poster of ‘1920: Cold Winter’

Poster of ‘1920: Cold Winter’ X

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is set to return to his popular 1920 horror franchise with Cold Winter, producer Anand Pandit announced on Friday.

Pandit the upcoming film's first-look poster on Instagram. Bhatt later reshared the poster on his social media account.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sharing the poster, Bhatt wrote, “The Anand Pandit-Vikram Bhatt partnership continues its winning streak. Following the massive success of 1920, the duo is already creating buzz with Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and is now all set to bring audiences 1920: Cold Winter, the next chilling chapter in the iconic franchise.”

1920: Cold Winter will be produced by Anand Pandit, while Bhatt will serve as writer and director. Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey are attached as co-producers.

The 1920 franchise began with the release of 1920 in 2008. Written and directed by Bhatt, the Gothic horror film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who move into a haunted manor, where the wife becomes possessed by an evil spirit.

The franchise expanded with 1920: The Evil Returns in 2012. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the film featured Aftab Shivdasani, Tia Bajpai, Vidya Malvade and Sharad Kelkar. It was followed by 1920: London in 2016, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Bhatt returned to the series with 1921 in 2018, starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. The fifth film, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, starring Avika Gor and Rahul Dev, was released in 2023.

The announcement comes amid the box office success of Bhatt’s latest directorial venture, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.

Released in theatres on June 12, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected Rs 16.40 crore nett in India in eight days.

RELATED TOPICS

Vikram Bhatt Horror Film
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘We have taken water for granted’: What El Niño spells for India’s monsoon, cities, farmers

Experts warn that the country must put in place comprehensive efforts – from individual awareness to systemic changes – to not be at the mercy of the weather gods
Narendra Modi and Jairam Ramesh (inset)
Quote left Quote right

PM’s blind devotion to Israel hurts India’s interests... but interests of Modani empire get protected

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT