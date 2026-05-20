‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp graduates from University of Pennsylvania

Stranger Things fame Noah Schnapp has completed his bachelor’s degree at University of Pennsylvania, he announced on Tuesday.

Sharing photos and videos from the graduation ceremony on Instagram, he wrote, “What, like it’s hard??? @uofpenn.”

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The carousel includes a post-ceremony family portrait of Schnapp, along with several candid snapshots from the event.

Reacting to the post, twin sister Chloe Belle wrote in the comments section, “Congrats my grad.”

Schnapp gained global recognition for his role as Will Byers in the 2016 debut season of Stranger Things.

In an earlier chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that balancing education with acting had always been a key priority for him.

“Growing up, education was always so important. Even on set, I went through so many different teachers.”

“I knew I wanted to be an actor, but I wasn't rushing it. I wanted to have my childhood and get all those experiences first before rushing into everything and losing the sense of normal life,” he added.

Stranger Things concluded its nearly decade-long journey with the Hawkins gang — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — facing off against their archenemy Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one final time in December 2025.