Television actor Vivian Dsena welcomes second child with wife Nouran Aly

Actor Vivian Dsena, known for his roles in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and the reality show Bigg Boss 18, along with his wife Nouran Aly, have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

He shared the news through an Instagram post on Monday, which included a poster with a message.

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“When a little off the radar... not without reason. Some stories aren't announced; they're lived first. The silence said enough... The kingdom just got bigger... and this time... It's a Prince,” the note read.

Dsena married Aly in 2022. The couple revealed in 2023 that they had welcomed their first daughter, Layan.

Previously, he was married to television actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, whom he met on set. They married in 2016 and announced their divorce in 2021.

Dsena made his debut in 2008 with Kasamh Se. He shot to fame as Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010) and solidified his stardom as Rishabh Kundra in Madhubala (2012–2014). Other major roles include Harman Singh in Shakti and Ranveer Oberoi in Sirf Tum.

He was previously married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013 and later got divorced in 2021.