Mexican actor Diego Luna joins Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Tangled’

Mexican actor Diego Luna, best known for his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and its much-lauded spin-off series Andor, has been cast in The Walt Disney Company’s live-action adaptation of its 2010 animated hit Tangled.

Luna joins a cast that includes Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim and Kathryn Hahn, who will essay the role of the antagonist.

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According to Variety, the 46-year-old actor will play an entirely new role created specifically for the live-action film.

Tangled, which was a retelling of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale of Rapunzel, grossed over USD 590 million worldwide and also spawned a Disney Channel television series.

The story is about Rapunzel, a young woman with magically long golden hair who has spent her entire life locked in a tower by the villainous Mother Gothel.

When a charming thief named Flynn Rider stumbles into her tower, she strikes a deal with him to escort her to the outside world, setting off an adventure that reveals her true identity as the kingdom's long-lost princess.

Michael Gracey, director of the musical blockbuster The Greatest Showman, will helm the adaptation. The screenplay has been written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor.

Kristin Burr will produce for Burr! Productions, with Jessica Virtue, EVP of production, overseeing the project for Disney Live Action.

Filming is scheduled to begin in Spain in June. A release date has not been announced.

Luna is a celebrated actor whose credits also include critically-acclaimed movies such as Y Tu Mamá Tambien, La Maquina and The Terminal.

His directorial debut Ashes, adapted from an acclaimed Spanish-language novel and co-written by Luna, is set to premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

He is also set to star in Netflix’s Mexico 86, based on the true story of a government official who negotiated Mexico's hosting of the 1986 FIFA World Cup.