Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark worldwide

Telugu star Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama Mirai is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide, having earned Rs 91.45 crore nett globally in four days, according to production banner People Media Factory.

“#SuperYodha's blazing run continues to dominate the Box-office ₹91.45 Cr worldwide gross in four days for #BrahmandBlockbusterMirai. Experience India’s most ambitious action adventure #Mirai with your families only on Big Screens,” the makers captioned their post on X on Tuesday.

At the time the report was published on Tuesday, the actioner had earned Rs 50.56 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai features Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles. The film follows the story of a warrior entrusted with the task of protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to transform mortals into deities.

Mirai is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions handling distribution.

Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites, on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 75.77 crore nett in India since its September 5 release, according to Sacnilk. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the Michael Chaves directorial has earned USD 332.8 million worldwide, as per latest trade reports.

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, which hit theatres on the same day as Last Rites, has so far earned Rs 50.40 crore nett domestically. The Bengal Files, which also released theatrically on September 5, has earned Rs 14.50 crore nett in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.