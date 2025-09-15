Teja Sajja-starrer ‘Mirai’ crosses Rs 80-crore mark globally on opening weekend

Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama Mirai has crossed the Rs 80-crore mark globally at the end of its opening weekend in theatres, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai features Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles. The film has earned Rs 81.2 crore gross worldwide, as per a statement issued by the makers.

According to industry data tracking portal Sacnilk, Mirai is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark domestically at the end of its opening weekend in theatres.

The film opened with a collection of Rs 13 crore nett on its first day in India. The earnings increased on the second day to Rs 15 crore nett. Sunday added another Rs 16.5 crore nett to the collection, taking the domestic haul to Rs 44.50 crore nett.

The Telugu version of Mirai registered an occupancy of 75.4 per cent on Sunday. In contrast, the Hindi occupancy was 30.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hollywood horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites crossed the Rs 75-crore milestone on Sunday. The film had earned Rs 67 crore nett in the first week. The second weekend added Rs 8 crore nett to the collection.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has earned Rs 49.75 crore nett since its release, as per Sacnilk. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files has crashed at the box office, collecting only Rs 14.10 crore nett in ten days.