German actor Lars Eidinger roped in to play Brainiac in ‘Man of Tomorrow’

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that German actor Lars Eidinger has been cast as the villain Brainiac in the upcoming Superman film Man of Tomorrow, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Gunn announced the casting on social media, saying that after a worldwide search for the role, Eidinger “rose to the top” and welcomed him to the DC Universe.

“In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars,” Gunn posted on X.

Brainiac is one of Superman’s most well-known adversaries, created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino, and first appearing in Action Comics #242.

Man of Tomorrow will feature David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. They are forced to join hands to confront a new threat from outer space.

The film will mark Brainiac’s first major live-action appearance in a Superman movie.

Eidinger is a prominent European actor known for character-driven roles. His credits include Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, White Noise and Jay Kelly for Netflix.

Last year, Eidinger received a European Film Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Matthias Glasner’s Dying.

Production on Man of Tomorrow is expected to begin in April. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 9 July, 2027.