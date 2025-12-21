Agastya Nanda says he watched Amitabh Bachchan’s Major Saab to prepare for soldier role in ‘Ikkis’

Actor Agastya Nanda said he watched several Indian war dramas, including his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s 1998 film Major Saab, to prepare for his role as Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal in the upcoming film Ikkis.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the life of Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and is scheduled for release on 1 January, 2026.

“We took a lot of inspiration and have seen a lot of lovely films like ‘Refugee’, ‘Major Saab’, and ‘Border’, and these were classic Indian films. I would watch them for my own study,” Agastya said during a media interaction on Friday evening.

“However, this is a different subject altogether; it has a different kind of segment of the army. I’m glad I got an opportunity to play a soldier,” he added.

In Major Saab, Amitabh Bachchan played Major Jasbir Singh Rana, while Refugee marked the acting debut of Abhishek Bachchan, who portrayed a mysterious guide helping people cross the India-Pakistan border in the Rann of Kutch.

Agastya also spoke about an unwritten rule in the Bachchan household that discourages discussions about films at the dining table.

“We’ve a rule at home that we don’t discuss movies, so no one ever discusses what films we are doing, what scenes we’ve (shot) today, what are we going to do next. That’s a dining table rule. So, of course, they know about the film, and they’re excited. But as a family, they are like, ‘Figure it out', kind of guidance,” he said.

Calling Ikkis a defining moment in his career, Agastya said the film represents a personal test of his abilities as an actor, especially after his debut film received a lukewarm response.

“I'm extremely grateful that Dinu sir supported me at a time when my first film didn't really work, I didn't really get the best reviews, and to still have faith from him and Sriram sir was great. But to me, this is my last chance to prove myself, I've treated it like that,” said the actor, who debuted with The Archies in 2023.

“This film for me is not just a film, it's very personal. I've only learnt that from Sriram sir, he doesn't do anything that isn't organic to him, he's so pure about his intention, that's so inspiring. I'll take it to every film after this. I've had such a rich experience. It's very tough for me to just grab and do anything,” he added.