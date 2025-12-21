‘Adieu legend’: Malayalam film industry mourns the death of Sreenivasan

Leading figures from the Malayalam film industry expressed grief and paid tributes to the life and legacy of actor-director Sreenivasan, who passed away on Saturday in Kochi at the age of 69.

In an emotional social media post, Mohanlal said he found it difficult to put into words the deep bond he shared with Sreenivasan.

“Malayalis saw their own faces in the characters created by Sreeni. Through him, they saw their pain and joy, their losses and their lives reflected on screen. Who else could portray the dreams and shattered dreams of the middle class the way Sreeni did?” he wrote.

He added that the characters they created together remain timeless because of the late artist’s writing, recalling that their real-life friendship mirrored their on-screen journeys.

Veteran actor Mammootty visited Sreenivasan’s residence to pay his last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

In a voice note shared with a television channel, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth recalled his long association with Sreenivasan. “It was shocking to know that my good friend Sreenivasan is no more. He was my classmate at the film institute where I studied. He was an excellent actor and a very good human being. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also condoled the demise in a post on X. “Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers,” he wrote.

Actress Manju Warrier said Sreenivasan’s contribution to cinema would transcend time. “To transcend time is the most beautiful mark an artist can leave on this earth,” she said, adding that through writing, acting and direction, he achieved that.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran described Sreenivasan as one of the greatest writer-director-actors Malayalam cinema has seen. “Adieu to one of the greatest-ever writer-director-actors. Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts. Rest in peace, legend,” he said.

Filmmaker Vijayan said the satirical treatment of social issues in Sreenivasan’s screenplays was often more thought-provoking than comical. “He was an artist and a genius who was bold enough to tell the truth to anyone’s face fearlessly,” he told reporters.

Several other prominent actors, including Shobana, Urvashi, Mukesh, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Janardanan and Madhupal, also expressed condolences.

Sreenivasan had been battling health problems for several years and underwent heart surgery in 2022. On Saturday, he was travelling for dialysis to a private hospital in Kochi when he developed breathing difficulties and was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tripunithura, where he died.