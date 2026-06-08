Team ‘Toxic’ drops BTS video to mark Geetu Mohandas’ 45th birthday

Team Toxic on Monday dropped a video of Geetu Mohandas from the sets of her upcoming directorial to mark the latter’s 45th birthday.

A video shared by the official page of the film offers a glimpse into Geetu’s journey on the sets of Toxic, capturing candid behind-the-scenes moments of her directing scenes and overseeing action sequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogue ever could, there she was Happy birthday, Geetu Mohandas,” reads the caption on X.

Starring Yash, the release of the upcoming actioner has been indefinitely postponed. The film was pushed to June 4 after avoiding its clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. Back then, the makers said in a statement that they postponed the release as the East Asia conflict arose.

In a fresh statement issued in April on X, Yash said the film will now hit theatres on a “globally aligned date” as they witnessed the “overwhelming global response” at CinemaCon. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.