Overnight hawker eviction drive at Jadavpur railway station triggers protests, five arrested

1 13 Demolition of illegal shops and unauthorised structures in the station area during an overnight eviction drive. (Photos by Soumyajit Dey)

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At least five people were arrested during protests that erupted over an eviction drive targeting hawkers at Jadavpur railway station in Kolkata early Monday, while the CPM alleged that police resorted to lathicharge against demonstrators, including senior party leaders.

2 13 A protester lies in front of a bulldozer outside Jadavpur railway station during protests against the hawker eviction drive.

3 13 CPM and Congress leaders and supporters protest against the eviction drive near Jadavpur railway station.

The eviction drive began shortly after midnight at the railway station, police said.

“Five people were arrested in connection with the protests,” a police officer said.

4 13 Police personnel confront protesters during demonstrations against the hawker eviction drive outside Jadavpur railway station.

5 13 CRPF personnel deployed outside Jadavpur railway station during the overnight eviction drive on Monday.

The CPM claimed that police used force against protesting hawkers and party members, including its central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and Students' Federation of India (SFI) state general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya.

6 13 Demolition of illegal shops and unauthorised constructions underway outside Jadavpur railway station during an overnight eviction drive.

7 13 CPM and Congress supporters stage a protest in Jadavpur against the hawker eviction drive.

"Multiple comrades suffered head injuries from the lathi blows," the CPM said in a statement.

Following the arrests and the alleged lathicharge, SFI supporters staged a dharna on Raja S C Mullick Road near Jadavpur University, close to the railway station, demanding the release of those detained and protesting the police action.

8 13 Police personnel baton-charge protesters during demonstrations against the hawker eviction drive at Jadavpur railway station.

9 13 Locals residing within the station premises have been asked to vacate the area within 15 days.

The Left party leadership also demanded that authorities ensure proper rehabilitation of hawkers before carrying out any eviction drive.

Meanwhile, an Eastern Railway official said train services on the Sealdah-Baruipur line, which passes through Jadavpur railway station, remained unaffected and operated normally.

10 13 Overnight demolition drive underway to remove illegal shops and unauthorised structures around the station.

11 13 Bulldozers remove illegal shops and unauthorised constructions outside Jadavpur railway station during a late-night demolition drive.

The issue of hawker evictions from railway land has drawn political attention in recent days.

Last week, CPM MP Amara Ram wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking an immediate halt to the eviction of hawkers from railway stations and railway land in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

12 13 Railway authorities conduct a demolition drive against illegal shops and encroachments in the station area.

13 13 Several illegal shops and unauthorised structures were demolished outside Jadavpur railway station during an overnight eviction drive on Monday

In his letter, Ram highlighted the longstanding presence of hawkers in and around railway stations across West Bengal, noting that they provide affordable goods and food items to commuters.

“My request to you is to stop these bulldozer actions with immediate effect,” Ram had stated in the letter.

RELATED TOPICS Eviction Drive Hawkers