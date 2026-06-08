‘I call the shots’: Trump defiant on Iran-Israel flare-up, says strikes won’t derail deal

US President Donald Trump said that new strikes by Israel and Iran would not affect his administration's peace talks with Tehran, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn’t call the shots.”

Trump has leaned on Israel to stop its attacks in Lebanon to allow room for a deal to end the wider war with Iran, including rebuking Netanyahu with obscenities in a phone call last week. However, Israel earlier on Sunday launched strikes in the Beirut area for the first time since the US announced a truce plan for Lebanon last week.

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Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation, putting US-Iran peace talks at risk. But Trump insisted that an agreement to end the wider war remains well within reach.

“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” Trump told the Financial Times. “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

US media outlet Axios reported that after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday, Trump spoke to Netanyahu in a bid to prevent fresh tensions between the two nations from derailing the peace deal.

Trump also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.

"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump said, referring to Iran's strikes at Israel.

"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate," Trump told Axios.

"If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years," he said.

Trump reiterated that Washington is close to reaching an agreement and warned that escalating tensions could derail the effort.

"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said.

Speaking to Financial Times, Trump said Netanyahu would likely have to accept whatever agreement the US ultimately reaches with Iran.

"He won't have any choice," Trump said of Netanyahu.

The interview was published as Iran launched missiles at Israel in its first attack since a ceasefire took effect in April.

Trump also criticised Israel's strikes on Beirut on Sunday, saying he was "not happy about it".

Trump told Netanyahu during the call to hold off because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal", Axios reported, quoting a US official.

The latest hostilities drove oil prices up more than 2 per cent in early trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent futures back above $95 a barrel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted Ramat David air base, near Nazareth. The Israeli military said it identified missiles launched from Iran and that its defense systems had intercepted them.

Trump, who was spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Netanyahu spoke by phone for a little less than half an hour on Sunday, an Israeli official said, without giving further details.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, the Israeli military issued a brief statement, citing Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir as saying his forces had not been directed to attack Iran so far, but would do so "with determination" once given the order.

Since the start of US-Iran talks aimed at halting the war, Israel has continued attacks in Lebanon in a conflict with Hezbollah that Israeli officials insist should be treated separately from any ceasefire with Iran.

Tehran has long said any peace deal with the US would depend on a ceasefire also holding in Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March in pursuit of Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters who fired rockets and drones across the border in solidarity with Tehran.

Iran's chief peace negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, said U.S. bases and Israeli assets are legitimate targets because of hostile acts, including the "violation of agreements over Lebanon."