Dipika Kakar begins immunotherapy, husband Shoaib Ibrahim dismisses surgery rumours

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reappeared near her liver, has begun immunotherapy as part of her treatment, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim has said.

The update comes amid concerns among fans sparked by reports that two new cysts had been detected, with Shoaib clarifying that no surgery is planned at the moment.

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Shoaib has been regularly updating fans on Dipika’s health through his YouTube channel and social media platforms.

In his latest vlog episode, Shoaib spoke about Dipika’s recovery and reassured fans about her condition. He revealed that she has already undergone her first immunotherapy session and is continuing with the treatment as advised by her doctors.

“Dipika’s immunotherapy has started at HN Reliance Hospital; it will take 3-4 hours. After this, I will head to Kokilaben Hospital to meet papa. We hope Dipika’s immunotherapy works.”

Dismissing rumours of an upcoming surgery, Shoaib further said, “Kahin sare logo ki mere pass message aya ki kya Dipika ki surgery horaha hai. Doctor ne abhi filhal nahi bola hai karna hai ki nahi hai. Kahan se bhi aapko information mili hai woh mujhe nahi pata. Surgery ka abhi kuch nahi hai. Baad ka nahi pata”.

Dipika, who is currently undergoing treatment for liver cancer, had first revealed her diagnosis last year after doctors detected a tennis-ball-sized cancerous cyst near her liver. She subsequently underwent a major surgery in which 22 per cent of her liver was removed along with the cyst.

Dipika was last seen in the first season of cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef.