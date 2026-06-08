Trinamool leader Jahangir Khan arrested near Nepal border, being brought to Kolkata by STF

Trinamool Congress leader and former Falta by-election candidate Jahangir Khan, popularly known as ‘Pushpa’, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police near the Nepal border on Monday.

Police sources said he was allegedly trying to flee through the border when STF officials, acting on intelligence inputs, tracked him down and took him into custody.

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Following the arrest, Jahangir is being brought to Kolkata for further legal proceedings, sources added.

Jahangir had withdrawn from the Falta Assembly by-election on May 19, just 48 hours before polling. Announcing his decision at a press conference, he had said, “My dream was a Golden Falta. Therefore, our chief minister (Suvendu Adhikari) is providing a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I have decided to withdraw myself from the by-election scheduled for May 21.”

Despite his withdrawal, Jahangir's name remained on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) alongside the Trinamool Congress symbol. The by-election was held on May 21, and results declared on May 24 showed the BJP winning the seat by a margin of more than 1.09 lakh votes.

The CPM finished second with over 40,000 votes, while Jahangir secured 7,783 votes and ended in fourth place.

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