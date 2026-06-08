Aubrey Plaza walks Tony Awards red carpet with partner Christopher Abbott, flaunts baby bump

Aubrey Plaza flaunted her baby bump at the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, making a public red carpet appearance alongside partner Christopher Abbott in New York City.

Plaza, 41, attended the ceremony in support of Abbott, 40, who was nominated for his performance as Biff, the son of Willy Loman, in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

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The couple, who revealed pregnancy news in April, are expecting their first child in the fall. Their relationship had largely remained private following their collaboration on the 2020 film Black Bear and later the 2023–2024 off-Broadway production Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Plaza wore a floor-length black Chanel gown with spaghetti straps and white cascading stripes running vertically across the design. She kept accessories minimal, paired with muted burgundy nail polish.

Abbott complemented her look in a black velvet tuxedo with slightly cropped trousers, paired with black boots, a slim black necktie, and a white pocket square.

The appearance comes more than a year after the death of Plaza’s estranged husband, Jeff Baena, who died at 47 on January 3, 2025.