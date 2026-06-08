Ram Gopal Varma says ‘Obsession’ reminded him of Urmila Matondkar’s ‘Kaun’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said a scene in the horror film Obsession, featuring Inde Navarrette, reminded him of Urmila Matondkar’s performance in his 1999 directorial Kaun.

Varma shared a clip on his X handle on Sunday, which opened with a sequence from Kaun followed by a clip from Obsession. “I remembered this shot of Urmila from 'KAUN' after watching 'OBSESSION',” he wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, stars Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. The film centres on a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and co-worker Freeman.

Released on May 29, the film has grossed over USD 200 million globally. The film was reportedly made on a budget of USD 75,00,000.

Varma’s Kaun, released in 1999, featured Matondkar as a woman stranded alone at home on a stormy night who watches a television news report about a dangerous serial killer. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.