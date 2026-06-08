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Ram Gopal Varma says ‘Obsession’ reminded him of Urmila Matondkar’s ‘Kaun’

The Curry Barker-directed indie-horror film has grossed over USD 200 million globally

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.06.26, 11:46 AM
Stills from ‘Obsession’ and ‘Kaun’

Stills from ‘Obsession’ and ‘Kaun’ IMDb

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said a scene in the horror film Obsession, featuring Inde Navarrette, reminded him of Urmila Matondkar’s performance in his 1999 directorial Kaun.

Varma shared a clip on his X handle on Sunday, which opened with a sequence from Kaun followed by a clip from Obsession. “I remembered this shot of Urmila from 'KAUN' after watching 'OBSESSION',” he wrote in the caption.

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Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, stars Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. The film centres on a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and co-worker Freeman.

Released on May 29, the film has grossed over USD 200 million globally. The film was reportedly made on a budget of USD 75,00,000.

Varma’s Kaun, released in 1999, featured Matondkar as a woman stranded alone at home on a stormy night who watches a television news report about a dangerous serial killer. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

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