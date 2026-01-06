MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Team India star batter Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event

Yadav was accompanied by his wife, Devisha Suryakumar Yadav, to the event

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.01.26, 04:06 PM
Surya Kumar Yadav and wife Devisha Suryakumar Yadav with Amitabh Bachchan

Surya Kumar Yadav and wife Devisha Suryakumar Yadav with Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently met Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan at an event in Mumbai.

The cricketer on Monday shared a picture with Bachchan on his Instagram story. While the 83-year-old actor looked dapper in a grey-black suit, Yadav sported a navy-blue blazer over a white T-shirt. The photo also features the cricketer’s wife Devisha Suryakumar Yadav.

Instagram

According to media reports, Yadav met Bachchan at the United in Triumph celebration held in Mumbai on 5 January. The event sought to honour Indian teams behind some landmark victories, including the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, the 2025 Women’s World Cup, and the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

Suryakumar is set to continue as India’s T20I captain in the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, set to kick off on 21 January. He is also expected to lead the side at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year.

Bachchan recently wrapped the 17th season of the television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His last big-screen appearance was in the Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan. Bachchan has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 in the pipeline.

