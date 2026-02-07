Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ becomes the most viewed video in 24 hours on Spotify, Apple Music

Taylor Swift’s quirky love anthem Opalite from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has become the most viewed video in 24 hours in the history of Apple Music and Spotify, the music streaming platforms announced on Saturday.

“A love story, a pet rock and record-breaking views. @taylorswift’s “Opalite” video is taking over Apple Music,” the official handle of Apple Music wrote on Instagram.

Spotify Music shared an update on Instagram. “On February 6th, 2026, Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” became the most-streamed music video in a single day in Spotify history,” reads the caption.

The music video features Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi.

In a long note shared on social media, Taylor Swift revealed that she had invited the entire star-studded cast of The Graham Norton Show episode that aired in October. She appeared in the episode to promote her album.

“To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time-travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video. You might even recognise some friendly faces from The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

The official music video will drop on YouTube on February 8 at 6.30 pm (IST).

Opalite is the second song from the album The Life of a Showgirl, getting a music video after Fate of Ophelia, which dropped on October 3, 2025, alongside the release of the album.

Additionally, fans will also get access to a new Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl on Taylor Swift’s official website. Pre-orders are available until February 7 at 5.30am IST or until supplies last.

The Life of a Showgirl became the fastest-selling album in history with over 4 million units sold in its first week, topping global charts, and featuring a notable collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

The album comprises 12 tracks, including Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.