David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan join ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has expanded the cast of its upcoming sixth season, adding David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis and Kathryn Hunter as recurring cast members.

The latest additions join a previously announced roster that includes Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi and Lesley Nicol.

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Production on the new season is currently underway in the United Kingdom.

Season 6 marks the first time the comedy-mystery series has moved its storyline outside the United States, with amateur sleuths Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) leaving New York City to investigate a new mystery in London.

The series is produced by 20th Television and was created by Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as writers. Executive producers for the sixth season include Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan.

Tennant, known for portraying the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors in Doctor Who, currently stars as Tony Baddingham in Disney+'s Rivals. He recently appeared in the second-season finale of The Four Seasons and in Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club.

Coughlan is best known for her role in Netflix's period drama Bridgerton, where she took center stage in the show's third season opposite Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

Whittaker became the first woman to play the Doctor in Doctor Who when she took over the role in 2017. She most recently appeared in Netflix's Office Romance alongside Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

Broadbent, who portrayed Horace Slughorn in the Harry Potter film franchise, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Iris in 2001.

Ayoade recently appeared in Wes Anderson's films The Phoenician Scheme and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. Lukis most recently appeared in the films How To Make A Killing and Heads of State. Olivier Award winner Hunter is known to Harry Potter fans for playing Arabella Figg in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building does not yet have a premiere date.