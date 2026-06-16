Netflix teases an emotional farewell for Nick and Charlie with new images from ‘Heartstopper Forever’

Netflix has released new images from Heartstopper Forever, the upcoming farewell film concluding the popular coming-of-age franchise based on the best-selling books by Alice Oseman.

The streamer shared the first-look images on Instagram, featuring Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). The photos show the pair embracing at a dance and spending time together at school. The images were captioned, “Say hi to Heartstopper summer”.

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Netflix later followed up with additional teaser images on its official Instagram account, including photographs featuring members of the wider cast.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Connor and Locke will also serve as executive producers on the project. “These characters have meant a lot to us over the years,” Connor said to Tudum. “As EPs, it feels like we can really say goodbye to them in a way that feels the most right. It is bittersweet, but it is also a really nice way of ending it”.

Locke added, “This show has meant so much to me in my life. I'll always carry that with me”.

Heartstopper Forever picks up after the events of the third season, with Nick facing decisions about his university future and the prospect of studying away from home.

The film’s synopsis says, “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet”.

“Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?” it adds.

Oseman said the story will explore the challenges posed by Nick’s impending departure for university. “The most pressing issue for Nick and Charlie, as we know from the end of season three, is that Nick will soon be leaving for university, effectively making Nick and Charlie a long-distance couple,” she told Tudum.

“For a teenage relationship, this is a pretty huge hurdle to overcome. Each of them has some conflicting feelings about this development. Nick isn't sure who he is without Charlie, and Charlie is nervous about being left behind. They have some work to do — both on their relationship and individually.”

Oseman also promised a “beautiful and emotional send-off” for Nick and Charlie, describing the film as “celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives”.

Heartstopper Forever is scheduled to debut on Netflix on July 17.