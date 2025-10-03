Taylor Swift tries to sound like Sabrina Carpenter in ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ songs, say fans, call it her ‘weakest effort’

After an exciting countdown and a premiere that crashed Spotify, pop sensation Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl released on October 3, making waves in the music scene.

But despite the rave reviews from critics and the lingering thrill, several Swifties were left disappointed, with some pointing out the “embarassing” lyrics that indicate the singer was “trying to be like Sabrina Carpenter”.

“After four listens, I can easily say The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor's weakest effort in her career. Uninspired, flat, disjointed, stale. Sonically had fun moments, lyrically an embarrassment. Painfully immature. I cannot believe this same person wrote So Long London,” wrote a fan on X.

An X user shared, “And if I said Taylor Swift is trying to be Sabrina Carpenter, what then?” To this, another netizen sarcastically replied, “It wouldn't be out of character.”

The title track in the album features pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. The song has received mixed reactions from fans. While some say that Carpenter outperformed Swift in the track, others joked about Swift “jacking” the Espresso singer’s style.

“Taylor jacking Sabrina's style and then giving her the only feature on the album so she can’t get mad,” an X user commented.

“Just finished The Life of a Showgirl and so far it’s a huge letdown. Her best photoshoot, goated aesthetics only for that. Even the production was very underwhelming. Did Max Martin and Shellback have the flu when making the album? And sometimes the lyrics are…well,” a Swiftie posted on X.

A longtime Swiftie firmly stated that the singer is at a point in her career where “she genuinely cannot grow as an artist”.

“I think Taylor Swift needs to retire,” the fan began the long review. “For some reason, every song sounds the same. You could tell me this album was made in like 2017 and I would believe it. It's just so boring. Her vocals are also so odd. She tries to sound sexy and ‘badass’ at some points and it honestly does not sound pleasing,” they said.

“I can 100% say that this is her worst album lyrically. I cannot find anything of substance in this album that she has not already talked about or just sounds good,” the Swiftie added.

Another fan pointed out that the aesthetics were totally wasted on the album as the concept and the songs do not match. “Where is the SHOWGIRL? HELLO??? Absolutely pointless aesthetic that doesn’t fit the music whatsoever,” they shared.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album for Midnights.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.