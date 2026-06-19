‘One of the most fun days’: Taylor Swift recalls how she wrote and recorded ‘Toy Story 5’ song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ in a day

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift revealed on Thursday that she took about a day to write and record her new single I Knew It, I Knew You, the latest track from the film Toy Story 5.

The film hit theatres worldwide on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a behind-the-scenes video from the recording studio shared on X, Swift shared that it was “kind of a hectic day,” explaining that she watched Toy Story 5 at 11 am, felt inspired and experienced what she called “songwriter zoomies,” and went on to write and begin producing the end-credit song within hours.

She added that she was still recording vocals by 6.57 pm before a scheduled playback session later that night, calling it “one of the most fun days” of her life.

The post also included photos capturing moments from the recording session.

Earlier this week, I Knew It, I Knew You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song becomes the third animated Disney film theme to top the chart, after A Whole New World from Aladdin in 1993 and We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto in 2022.

With her 15th No. 1 hit, Swift now ranks third among artists with the most Hot 100 chart-toppers in history, Billboard reports.

Swift has also broken streaming records across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music with the song I Knew It, I Knew You.

On June 5, Spotify announced that the track became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in the platform’s history.

Apple Music said the song set its all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single by first-day streams, while also becoming the platform’s biggest country single of 2026 so far.

Amazon Music reported that the track logged the largest 24-hour streaming debut for any song globally on the platform in 2026.

I Knew It, I Knew You marks a return to country genre for Swift. The pop star said she wrote the track after attending an early screening of Toy Story 5.

The film sees Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The story follows a group of toys as they face competition for children’s attention from a new tablet called Lilypad.

On the work front, Swift’s recent 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record for the year within 11 hours of its release.

The album, which dropped in October, 2025, fueled by high anticipation, achieved 137.4 million streams in its first 24 hours and also set the record for the most pre-saved albums in Spotify history.