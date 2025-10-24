Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins among nominees for 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins and Pink are among the nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to the official website of the institution.

The list of nominees also includes Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who. The list features Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has announced its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 2026 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City. Eligible voting members will have until midnight EST on December 4, 2025 to turn in ballots, with their choices of up to three nominees in each of the songwriter and performing songwriter categories,” reads an announcement on the official website of SHOF.

The nominees in the songwriters category are Walter Afanasieff (All I Want For Christmas Is You, My All, Hero), Pete Bellotte (Hot Stuff, I Feel Love, Love To Love You Baby), Andreas Carlsson (I Want It That Way, Bye Bye Bye, It's Gonna Be Me), Steve Kipner (Hard Habit To Break, Genie In A Bottle , These Words), Jeffrey Steele (What Hurts The Most, My Wish, Knee Deep), and Patrick Leonard (Like A Prayer, Live To Tell, Nevermind).

The non-performing songwriters nominated for induction into SHOF also include Terry Britten and Graham Lyle (What’s Love Got To Do With It, We Don’t Need Another Hero, Typical Male), Bob McDill (Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold, Good Ole Boys Like Me, Gone Country), Kenny Nolan (Lady Marmalade, My Eyes Adored You, I Like Dreamin’), Martin Page (We Built This City, These Dreams, King Of Wishful Thinking), and Vini Poncia (Do I Love You, I Was Made For Lovin You, Oh My My).

Tom Snow (He’s So Shy, Let’s Hear it for the Boy, Dreaming of You), Christopher “Tricky” Stewart (Umbrella, Single Ladies, Obsessed), and Larry Weiss (Rhinestone Cowboy, Bend Me Shape Me, Hi Ho Silver Lining) round off the list.

In the performing songwriters category, the nominees include Taylor Swift (All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version), Blank Space, Love Story), David Byrne (Once In A Lifetime, Psycho Killer, Burning Down The House), Richard Carpenter (Goodbye To Love, Top Of The World, Yesterday Once More), Harry Wayne Casey (Rock Your Baby, Get Down Tonight, Please Don't Go), and Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who (These Eyes, Laughing, No Time).

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS (Rock and Roll All Nite, I Love It Loud, Calling Dr. Love), Kenny Loggins (Danny’s Song, Footloose, Celebrate Me Home), Sarah McLachlan (Angel, Sweet Surrender, I Will Remember You), Alecia B. Moore (Glitter in the Air, Just Like A Pill, Raise Your Glass), and Boz Scaggs (Lido Shuffle, Lowdown, We’re All Alone) also feature on the list.

James Todd Smith (Mama Said Knock You Out, I Need Love, Around The Way Girl), Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America (A Horse with No Name, Ventura Highway, Sister Golden), Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s (We Got The Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed, Vacation) are the other performers-songwriters nominated for induction.

According to SHOF website, the institution is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the exceptional work and lives of composers and lyricists who have left an indelible impact creating music around the world. A songwriter with a catalogue of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first commercial release of a song.