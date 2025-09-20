Taylor Swift announces worldwide theatrical screening event for next album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced a special screening event for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, from October 3 to 5 worldwide.

The upcoming event will also mark the world premiere of her new music video, The Fate of Ophelia, along with behind-the-scenes footage and detailed explanations of the creative process.

Additionally, fans will get to see brand new lyric videos from the album.

“I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The 35-year-old singer dropped a new poster alongside the announcement on Instagram. The poster features Swift clad in a vibrant and elaborate bodice intricately decorated with beads and accentuated with a feathery skirt and a headpiece.

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged,” the Willow singer wrote.

Last month, the artist announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl on the podcast New Heights Show, presented by Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce.

Swift also dropped first-look posters of the album, which consists of 12 tracks, with songs including The Fate of Ophelin, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Ruin The Friendship and Wood.

Also, Swift is set to collaborate with singer Sabrina Carpenter for the title track of the album, titled The Life of a Showgirl.

On August 26, Swift got engaged to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The 35-year-old singer made the announcement on Instagram, dropping a set of pictures from the ceremony.