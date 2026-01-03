Tara Sutaria to play Rebecca in Yash’s ‘Toxic’; first-look poster out

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is set to play the role of Rebecca in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the makers announced on Saturday.

“Introducing Tara Sutaria as REBECCA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” Yash wrote alongside a poster featuring the actress.

The poster shows Tara Sutaria sporting a burgundy off-shoulder maxi dress, with a revolver in her hand. Her hairstyle is reminiscent of the nostalgic 1960s.

Previously, the makers revealed that actress Kiara Advani is set to play Nadia and Huma Qureshi will portray a character named Elizabeth in the upcoming film. Tamil actress Nayanthara is set to play the role of Ganga in the actioner.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

A teaser of the film also dropped earlier this year which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with Yash pouring alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.