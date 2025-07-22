Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya seemingly confirm relationship amid dating buzz

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Sutaria, known for films such as "Student of the Year 2" and "Marjaavaan", shared a series of pictures alongside rapper-singer AP Dhillon from their song "Thodi Si Daaru" on her Instagram handle on Sunday. But what caught attention was the word exchange between her and Pahariya.

The "Sky Force" actor wrote "My", adding star and heart emojis in the comment section of the post, to which Sutaria replied "Mine" with a heart emoji.

The rumours of the relationship between the actors have been there for a while. The duo also walked as the showstoppers together for the British fashion brand ASOS at the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week in March.

Pahariya made his acting debut with "Sky Force" alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was released in January and featured Pahariya in the role of T Krishna Vijaya "Tabby". It was directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

He will next star alongside Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri in the drama film, titled "Maa Behan".

Sutaria appeared in the 2023 thriller film "Apurva".

