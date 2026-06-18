Tanya Mittal bats for ‘Bigg Boss 19’ co-contestant Pranit More amid Rs 370 biryani controversy

As stand-up comedian Pranit More continues to face backlash over the controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark made during one of his recent shows, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has come out in his support, urging people to show empathy and avoid turning social media into a space for relentless toxicity.

In a recent interview, Tanya said that while Pranit should be held accountable for his actions, the criticism against him has reached a point where people need to reflect on the human cost of online outrage.

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“I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash. But we shouldn’t forget that everyone has a family. What he did was wrong, and all of this happened because of it, but human beings do make mistakes. He made one and apologised for it. After a certain point, we need to think about whether social media is becoming too toxic,” she said on Fever FM.

“We should all remember that tomorrow, any one of us could be in his place. I’m saying this today, but if I make a mistake tomorrow, social media won’t spare me either. There comes a point when we should put ourselves in the other person’s shoes and know when to stop,” she added

Making it clear that she does not endorse the comedian’s actions, Tanya argued that there should be a limit to public shaming, especially after an individual has acknowledged their mistake and apologised.

“Ek point ke baad ruk jana chahiye. Bura bolo, kisi pe sawal uthao then stop. Itna karo ki aaj uska parivar bhi samaj me reh paye…Woh bhi insaan hai aur galti insaan se hoti hai,” she said.

Tanya’s remarks come at a time when Pranit remains under scrutiny over a viral clip from one of his crowd-work performances. During the show, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra recounted a date in which he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani and suggested that he deserved a ‘return’ on that investment.

Both Jangra and Pranit later apologised for the incident.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against Pranit and Himanshu over their alleged obscene and derogatory remarks. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned both men in connection with the controversy.