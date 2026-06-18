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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Donald Trump says Apple to work with Intel to manufacture chips in America

A deal with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks more chip capacity. The company relies heavily​on TSMC, whose advanced production ​lines are in ⁠high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD

Reuters Published 18.06.26, 10:24 AM
US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. PTI picture

US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and build its chips in the United States.

Intel had reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple, following discussions that went on for more than a year, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

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Apple and Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

A deal with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks more chip capacity. The company relies heavily​on TSMC, whose advanced production ​lines are in ⁠high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

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