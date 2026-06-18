Daveigh Chase, voice of Lilo in Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’, dies at 35

Daveigh Chase, best known for her role in The Ring and for voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, passed away at the age of 35, her boyfriend Roy Hernandez said in a statement.

According to the statement, she died on June 16 following a battle with meningitis and a bloodstream infection that resulted in sepsis, TMZ reported.

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Born in 1990, Chase gained widespread recognition for her performance in 2002’s The Ring. Her haunting performance as Samara Morgan won her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

She also voiced Lilo in Disney’s animated Lilo & Stitch that year, winning an Annie Award for her voice performance.

The former child actress started performing at the age of four and landed her first Hollywood role three years later. She later retired from full-time acting in 2015.

“She was the greatest. She loved cats. She worked with cat rescues with us. She was very to herself,” Ryan said.

“She was not very Hollywood. She’d rather eat at Bob’s Big Boy and go home with the cats. She loved acting but wasn’t into the fame scene,” Ryan further noted.

Chase’s credits also included Donnie Darko, Big Love, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER, Mercy, and Beethoven’s 5th, with a 32-episode run on HBO’s Big Love.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chase was involved in several legal disputes in her later years, including charges of drug possession and unauthorized use of a stolen car.

Chase was last seen in the 2016 video game Let It Die.