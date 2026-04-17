‘Jana Nayagan’ leak: Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrests three key accused

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three main accused, including a freelance assistant editor, in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, the police in a statement.

According to an official statement, the arrests took place on April 15 after a thorough technical review and analysis of digital evidence.

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Police said on Thursday that the primary accused, a freelance assistant editor on another film, gained unauthorised access to the film’s reels at an editing studio and stole the data, which he converted into a movie format and shared with co-accused, leading to its widespread circulation online.

The trio was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Issuing a public advisory, the Cyber Crime Wing strictly warned against downloading, streaming, or forwarding pirated content, stating that any involvement in digital piracy will invite strict legal consequences.

Earlier this week, six individuals were taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing in the same case.

The arrests come days after the production house issued a legal notice warning of action against those involved in piracy after portions of the film surfaced online.

Sharing a legal note on X on Thursday, Vijayan Subhramanium, who is representing KVN Productions, wrote, “The Madras High Court has granted an ordered of interim injunction restraining illegal uploading and telecasting of the film #Jananayagan through internet service providers and cable tv network.”

Following the leak, Tamil industry stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suirya and Sivakarthikeyan expressed their shock and called for stricter measures against piracy

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Billed as Vijay’s final film before his political entry, the political thriller was initially slated for release on January 9 but was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification did not certify it on time.