Talia Ryder to replace Sophie Thatcher in Prime Video’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2

"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" actor Talia Ryder has been confirmed to replace "Yellowjackets" actor Sophia Thatcher in the long awaited season two of Prime Video's "Mr and Mrs Smith" series.

Ryder is set to lead opposite “Anora” actor Mark Eydelshteyn, who maintains his position in the cast, according Variety.

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Amazon MGM Studios and New Regency's "Mr and Mrs Smith" is the reinterpretation of the 2005 film, revolving around two strangers, Maya Erskine as Jane and Donald Glover as John, who give up their lives and identities to be thrown together as partners, both in espionage and in marriage, as per the official logline. It went on to win two out of its sixteen Emmy nominations.

While season one ended in a cliffhanger, Variety had reported in 2024 that the two actors would not be leading the next installment of this action dramedy. Instead the series will shift to an anthology format with season two featuring a new, younger Jane and John couple. Erskine and Glover's characters' involvement in the new season is yet to be revealed.

Reportedly, Anna Ouyang Moench, known for “Severance” and “Beef”, has also taken over from Francesca Sloane as showrunner and writer alongside Glover. The production is currently underway in Los Angeles, although release dates remain undisclosed.

Ryder's upcoming film "4 Kids Walk Into a Bank" is set for release in April 17.





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