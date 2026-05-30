Days after being charged for driving under influence, Britney Spears opens up on mental health

Days after being charged for driving under influence, pop star Britney Spears has opened up about her mental health, revealing that she has been facing emotional challenges.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she reflected on her “interesting” year and shared that she often finds herself overwhelmed by emotions, according to Page Six.

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“This year has been quite interesting... I’ve never done so many arts and crafts and it’s sort of embarrassing ok so I might have went a bit coo coo in the nest when I honestly believed I could create my own stained glass,” she said in her note.

“I got bits and pieces of broken glass, big pieces, small... all laid down on white sheets... to make it properly I have a glass blowing machine which is extremely dangerous cuz it’s so hot in temperature it melts glass like you see in Catholic Churches or on round lamps unfortunately I wasn't able to use that machine... maybe one day I will,” Britney further said.

“This I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen. I have no idea why…I guess that’s usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook,” Britney added.

Britney also spoke about finding comfort in arts and crafts, sharing that she once spent an entire night painting and making a stained-glass lamp.

The Grammy-winning artist said the project brought her a deep sense of peace and remained in her kitchen for three months because of its sentimental value.

Calling herself “in love” with the lamp, Spears said the creation made her look forward to returning to the kitchen after years and felt uniquely special to her.

“Ok I get its a f**king broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together somehow to create light… but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind.”

However, she shared that she was heartbroken after a housekeeper “accidentally” discarded her cherished creation, adding that she was “used to people taking [her] things.”

Last month, Britney was charged in California with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She also entered a substance abuse treatment facility just over a month after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to her representative.